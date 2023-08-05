Happy Birthday Kajol: ‘Better communicator to better cook’, Ajay Devgn showers praise on her ladylove

The Bollywood queen, Kajol celebrates her 49th birthday today. The actress has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now and still continues to captivate viewers with her performance. Throughout her career, she has been part of some of the most successful films and worked with celebrated filmmakers. On her birthday, as her industry friends and colleagues shower love on her, it's her husband Ajay Devgn's wish that caught the attention of the netizens.

Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Kajol

Kajol's actor husband wished her in his own style. Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn praised the actress for her many qualities; from cooking to communicating. He wrote in the caption, "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @kajol" In the post, he uploaded a video which is a clip from one of their recent interviews. The video starts with a voice in the background asking questions about which of the two of them is more patient, a better cook, is a better communicator, has the most stars and is nicer to strangers. And the clip shows Kajol as the answer to all questions. Reacting to the video, Kajol commented, "You didn't have to lie about the cooking you know." Netizens reacted to their thread with laugh emoji.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post here:

Other users also dropped their birthday wishes for their favorite actress in the comment section. Some also wrote how sweet the video is. One comment reads, "This is super cute!! Happy birthday queen."

About Kajol Devgn's career

Kajol, daughter of actress Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee made her debut in 1992 with the romantic drama Bekhudi. She has carved a niche for herself with films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Fanaa, Dilwale, and others. On the professional front, Kajol was recently seen in the web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, in which she played a lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta fighting her husband's case. This series is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife. She will next be seen in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma will take a break from work to get treated for diarrhoea; shares health update with fans