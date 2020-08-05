  • facebook
Happy Birthday Kajol: Dushman, Gupt, Fanna to Karan Arjun and others, here’s why she is a Bonafide actress

Happy Birthday Kajol: Today, as Kajol celebrates her 46th birthday, we rounded up a series of her films that proves she is a versatile actress. Take a look
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 11:23 am
Happy Birthday Kajol: Dushman, Gupt, Fanna to Karan Arjun and others, here's why she is a Bonafide actress
Today, as Kajol celebrates her 46th birthday, we wanted to, in our own way, celebrate her birthday, by celebrating her movies, and the fact that she can play any role with ease. Right from her 1992 debut film Bekhudi to 2020 film Tanhaji, Kajol has played a variety of roles on screen with dedication, conviction, and determination and made us and her zillion fans believe that as much as we love her as the tomboy Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we equally adore her as the Simran of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

And today, as Kajol- the superstar celebrates her 46th birthday, we rounded up a list of movies of Kajol that makes us say that she is one of the most versatile actress and bonafide, at that.  

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

It was for the first time that Kajol played a negative role on screen in the 1997 thriller film starring Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala, and Kajol as Isha Diwan won hearts for her grey character. Right after romancing Shah Rukh Khan on screen in DDLJ, we are sure it must have been a challenge for Kajol to play a negative role but boy, she nailed the role of Isha and how.

Karan Arjun

After mesmerizing us with her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, Kajol and SRK recreate magic in Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun and Kajol as Sonia Saxena won hearts. From her jaati hu mein jaldi hai kya act to her romantic angle with SRK, fans loved Kajol as Sonia.

Fanna

In the film, Kajol plays the role of a blind Kashmiri woman who goes to New Delhi to perform at a Republic Day ceremony and falls in love with her tour guide, played by Aamir Khan. Now while this was the first time that Kajol played the role of a blind girl on screen, but we must say that she nailed the role to the T so much so that right from the first scene, we forgot all her previous roles, and were hooked to her blind girl role.

Dushman

Well, this for the first time that Kajol played a double role onscreen and talking about the 1998 film Dushman, the psychological thriller was a story of twin sisters— Sonia and Naina— played by Kajol and a psychopath postman [portrayed by Ashutosh Rana] who sexually assaults and kills women.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is is set in the 17th century, and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of the Maratha king Shivaji. In the film, Kajol plays Savitribai, Tanhaji’s wife and although the film was centered around Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, but Kajol’s role as Savitribai cannot be missed.

