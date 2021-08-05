Happy Birthday Kajol: Five times we could totally relate to actress’ humorous posts

Kajol is one of the most popular names in the film industry. Kajol made her acting debut in 1992 with the romantic drama, Bekhudi and rose to fame in 1993 with the commercially successful Baazigar. In her career spanning nearly two decades, Kajol has appeared in many successful movies including Dilwale, Fanaa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more. There’s no doubt, she nailed each and every film she worked in. She has been honoured with six Filmfare Awards. She was even presented with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Besides her impeccable performances, Kajol is also known for her humour. Kajol is an avid social media user. Her quirky captions usually lead her to the headlines. Scrolling through Kajol’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she has a fun personality.

On her birthday, we bring you five instances when Kajol was completely relatable.

Cooking is the biggest scam

Kajol is quite active on her social media and keeps posting relatable memes. In one such, she mentioned, “The biggest scam is cooking for 2 hours just to eat for 10 minutes”. Isn’t it quite relatable, especially to the ones who don’t like cooking?

Listening to a fake story

Has that happened to you too? Someone telling a made-up story and you already know it’s fake but you still want to know how far the person can go. Well, Kajol cracked it in this post and asked her fans to raise their hands if they have done it as well. Practicality over brand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In an interview with Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker once shared that he was about to gift Kajol a Louis Vuitton bag and she asked him too many questions like ‘‘does it have a back pocket and a front zip?’ so he dropped the idea. While celebs usually flaunt big brands, but Kajol loves the practicality of the product despite the tag. And well, pockets are important, don’t you agree? Silent interaction with friends turning disaster

How many times has your friend responded to you in the loudest decibel possible when you just called them using sign language? Kajol’s fans couldn’t agree more with her.

Making friends inside the house

How was your quarantine during COVID-19? Did you find yourself in a weird situation when all the non-living things in your house became your friend? Seems like Kajol experienced it too.

Also Read: Kajol gives a glimpse of her pre birthday celebration with Tanuja & Tanishaa and it’s all about happy faces