Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: Singing lullaby to sunbathing, 5 special moments of star with daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin has just turned a year older today, on the 10th of January. Throughout the several years in her career in showbiz, Kalki has impressed viewers and critics alike with her acts. She has delivered quite a few memorable performances in films like Dev.D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shanghai, Margarita With A Straw, and many more. Not only this, but the actress is also a fabulous poet, and has left viewers awestruck with her powerful and thought-provoking words. While we take note of Kalki’s art and achievements on her birthday today, we pay special attention to another aspect of her life: that of motherhood.

For the unversed, Kalki embraced parenthood with her Israeli partner Guy Hershberg in February 2020. She named her baby daughter ‘Sappho’, who will soon turn two years old next month. Kalki often takes to her social media space and treats fans to glimpses of her life with baby Sappho.

On Kalki Koechlin’s birthday today, let’s have a look at 5 such special moments featuring the young mother with her child.

1. The Good Bits

As the year 2021 came to an end, Kalki took to the ‘gram and shared a heartwarming reel showcasing the ‘good bits’ from the year gone by. Needless to say, her video was generously sprinkled with several sweet moments with her daughter Sappho. From sharing food and enjoying a bath in the sun, to playing ring-a-ring-a-rosies, the video gave a nice glimpse of Kalki’s life with Sappho.

2. Sunbathing in the wilderness

A quick glance at Kalki’s Instagram handle will tell us that the actress is quite the wild child as she loves spending time outdoors, amidst the serene nature. In Sappho, Kalki has found her perfect little partner as the mother-and-daughter duo ended 2021 with a peaceful sunbath surrounded by green grass and a clear blue lake.

3. Sleeping angel

In this heartwarming picture, Kalki shares a moment of peace and quiet with Sappho as the latter sucks on her thumb and sweetly sleeps on her mother. “They are such angels when they are asleep,” writes Kalki.

4. A lullaby of love

Last year, Kalki melted our hearts with a video where she can be seen playing the Ukulele and singing a self-composed lullaby for Sappho. The little one can be seen emitting pure joy as she moves around, and the love in the scene is almost palpable. “I wrote this lullaby for Sappho during the lockdown and I'll share it in full with you guys soon, with chords and minus Sappho's histrionics. This is just what happens when she hears it now (laughing emoji),” Kalki captioned the post.

5. A day on the beach

In this aesthetic click, we see Kalki and Sappho spend an evening on the beach while the sun sets in the distance. Kalki waits with open arms for Sappho to pass her the ball they have been playing with – a perfect family day to remember. Sharing this picture, Kalki wrote a caption that hit all the right places when it comes to motherhood. “Waiting with open arms for a ball that may or may not be passed back to you... #motherhood #mothersday#nowigetit #iloveyouanyway #sunpleasesetalready,” the caption read.

We wish Kalki Koechlin a very blessed, warm, and happy birthday!