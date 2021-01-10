Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: Unmissable family pics to motherhood, here's how the actress is keeping it real

Today, on Kalki Koechlin's 36th birthday, we decided to take a look at some of the sweetest family moments shared by the actress. Check it out below.

Kalki Koechlin's project choices and character picks have always set her apart in the Hindi film industry. The actress is known for her offbeat films and some great roles that she has entertained the audiences with. From Dev D to the 'rock chick' in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kalki has given her fans many reasons to cheer. Her performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita With a Straw and the most recent Gully Boy has made her stand out from her contemporaries.

Over the last a year, Kalki has also donned another feather in her hat as she welcomed her daughter Sappho with her Israeli partner Guy Hershberg in 2020. Given the lockdown, Kalki announced the news on social media and since then has been documenting her motherhood journey. From adorable and goofy photos with her family to keeping it real when it comes to motherhood, Kalki's social media posts have more often than not served as an inspiration for many other mums from around the globe.

The actress has been chronicling her journey of raising her daughter with Guy and today on Kalki's 36th birthday, we decided to take a look at some of the sweetest family moments shared by the actress. Check it out:

