Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 noteworthy performances of the actress that are as solid as Rani in Queen

On Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, we rounded up five top-notch performances of the actress that must be celebrated just like Queen.

is celebrating another year round the sun as the actress inches closer to the 35 milestone. The actress who has largely dominated headlines over the last one years turns 34 today. Having started her journey in the Hindi film industry in 2006, Kangana is also gearing up to celebrate her 15 years in Bollywood next month. The actress started with Gangster and came immediately under the spotlight for her applaud-worthy performance.

Today, after almost 15 years in the industry, Kangana has carved out her own identity as a fierce and fearless artist. Her film choices have been a make or break for her and the actress has mostly come out victorious. With films Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad up her sleeve, Kangana's 2014 performance as Rani Mehra in Queen is most revered to date. Called one of her finest onscreen acts, Kangana won millions of hearts as the solo girl figuring out her way through the twists and turns of life.



So, today on Kangana's 34th birthday, we decided to round-up five films in which the actress dished out a top notch act and was as solid as Rani Mehra in Queen. Check it out:



Simran in Gangster

Kangana Ranaut's debut film alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja turned out to be a massive success for the actress who entered the film industry with no connections. Kangana as Simran stood out in the film as her character battled alcoholism, the loss of love and life and her future. The actress' performance was quite seamless and it also won her the best debut award in 2006.



Shonali Gujral in Fashion

Soon after Gangster's success, several opportunities came Kangana's way and the actress made the most of it. In 2008, Madhur Bhandarkar cast Kangana as the supermodel Shonali Gujral in Fashion and the film went on to become a runway hit. Starring alongside , Kangana held her own in the film and demanded attention every time she appeared on screen. Her performance as a top model to a nobody was unmatchable and Kangana handled the heavy character with much ease.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana went on to sign bigger and better films as she continued to portray different characters in each film. One such project was the 2015 sequel to 2011's Tanu Wed Manu. In Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana stepped into the shoes of a dual role and managed to strike a balance like no other. From her short hair to the look of her teeth, Kangana won hearts in her badass Haryanvi avatar.



Miss Julia in Rangoon







Two years later came Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon in which Kangana essayed the character of Miss Julia. Based on a real person, the actress carried responsibility as well with this project. Starring alongside and , Kangana's fiery role as a stuntwoman stood out in an otherwise not-so-widely appreciated film. As per reports, Kangana did extensive research for her character and travelled to New York City for the same. She also learned solo living by going on a solo trip to an island in Mexico.



Bobby Batliwala in Judgementall Hai Kya



The most recent and spectacular work of Kangana has undoubtedly been in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actress pushed the envelope in this dark comedy. Essaying the character of a dubbing artist, Bobby finds it difficult to understand her own complex mind as hallucinations asylums come into play. Kangana's performance received critical acclaim from all quarters.

Which is your favourite Kangana Ranaut character or film? Let us know in the comments below.



Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday!

