Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: From Jhansi Ki Rani to an edgy psychotic; 5 times actress pushed the envelope

Today as Kangana Ranaut rings in her 33rd birthday, we would like to show when the actress pushed the envelope with her stunning performances.

made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2006 in the thriller film Gangster for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress went on to feature in films like Woh Lamhe (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007) and Fashion (2008) for which she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has later seen in films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu and Krrish 3.

But Kangana gained more fame and popularity after she played the role of naive woman in the comedy-drama Queen in the year 2014. It was no looking back for the actress then. She showed her amazing acting skills in movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga and much more. Kangana was called as the Queen of Bollywood. Being the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, Kangana has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri.

Today as Kangana Ranaut rings in her 33rd birthday, we at Pinkvilla would like to show when the actress pushed the envelope with her stunning performances

Queen:



In this 2014 movie, the birthday girl plays the main protagonist. In this comedy-drama movie directed by Vikas Bahl, Kangana plays the quirky Rani on the journey of self-discovery. The actress has also won that year’s National Award for Best Actress.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns:



This movie is a direct sequel of the 2011 movie “Tanu Weds Manu”. In this movie directed by Aanand L. Rai, Kangana plays a double role of Tanu and Poti and surprised the viewers by portraying two completely different roles. She bagged the National Award for Best Actress that year too.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi:



Last year, Kangana played the historical role of the famous Indian freedom fighter “Rani Lakshmi Bai” also known as Manikarnika. She was widely appreciated for portraying such a bold and strong character in the movie. Kangana has also directed many major parts of this movie.

Judgementall Hai Kya:



In this drama genre 2019 movie, Kangana plays the role of Bobby, who is diagnosed with acute psychosis. She plays the role of the protagonist alongside Rajkummar Rao. Kangana was very much appreciated for this unique role and proved how she can pull off any roles with a swag.

Panga:



This movie released this year was where Kangana was last seen in. Panga tells the story of a national level female kabaddi champion who gives up her dream for her family. In this sports drama film, Kangana played another inspiring character with a message to all mothers who gave up their dreams for their family.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on Coronavirus: Janta curfew is an incredible step; better make peace with yourself)

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More