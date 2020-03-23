Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Rangoli Chandel shares a throwback pic to wish her ‘chotu’ and recalls old days

Kangana Ranaut has turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in on social media. Even sister and manager RangolI Chandel also penned a heartfelt wish for her ‘chotu’ and wished her with a throwback to 90s summer evening as kids.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, is the diva who managed to impress everyone with her talent and her style. With her stellar performances in Tanu Weds Manu, Panga, Manikarnika and more, Kangana showed the world that when one has talent, they don’t need anything else. Today, as Kangana turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in on social media for the star. Amidst the wishes, Kangana’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel also had a special wish for her sister.

Rangoli took to social media to drop a cute throwback photo with her sister Kangana, brother and father. In the adorable throwback photo, little Kangana can be seen sitting next to her siblings, Rangoli and her father. All the three kids seemed to be doing homework which their father is getting done from them. Kangana can be seen diligently working on her copy with her sister while their brother seems to be looking at the camera. Along with this, Rangoli also shared another gorgeous photo of Kangana from current times.

Rangoli wrote, “Happy birthday Chotu( on the left side typical summer evening back in the 90’s Papa getting home work done, we look very calm but deep down even our bone marrow’s trembling.”

Meanwhile, Kangana headed to Manali to spend time with her family amidst the shutdown in Mumbai after the Coronavirus outbreak. Kangana also was seen clapping with her family a day back during the Janta curfew to express gratitude to all caregivers who are fighting Coronavirus.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR and will release on June 26, 2020.

