Happy Birthday, Karan Johar: 5 hilarious VIDEOS with Farah Khan that are too entertaining to miss

Over the years, Bollywood has had iconic filmmakers who have left their mark on the industry by creating memorable movies in their own unique style. One such filmmaker who undeniably deserves a spot on the coveted list is Karan Johar. Through his film production company Dharma Productions, Karan has been delivering multiple blockbusters since the 90s and has helped shaped the career of many Hindi film superstars that we know now.

Karan Johar’s films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and many more have been enjoyed and applauded by cine-goers and critics alike. Apart from being a talented entertainer, Karan is also known for being a social butterfly. He shares great friendships with some of the most popular names in Bollywood including director-choreographer Farah Khan. As KJo turns 51 today, let’s take a look at the 5 most hilarious moments he shared with buddy Farah on Instagram.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan's hilarious moments on Instagram

What's friendship without some banter? The duo can be seen exchanging some verbal blows on the streets of Beverly Hills, California. Farah Khan shared the video, and wrote, “When karan met Farah #karah @karanjohar thank uuuu for a great evening in LA.”

Karan Johar and Farah Khan’s fun banter at KJo’s kids Yash and Roohi’s Disney-themed birthday bash is absolutely unmissable! Karan Johar pokes fun at Farah Khan by saying, “At a bash, a Disney bash, and guess who we found? Minnie Mouse!! Wow But is there anything Mini about you?” Farah gives it back to KJo, and says, “There's nothing mini about me, but I know there's something mini about you!!”

Karan and Farah seem like the kind of friends who will never compliment, but only roast one another about their fashion choices. “When Karu met Faru.. The reel u never knew u needed!! #karah,” wrote Farah, while sharing the video!

While Karan and Farah are not mushy, these two have their own style of conveying their fondness for each other!

Perks of being friends with KJo? Getting a Louis Vuitton bag as a present! This video is just too hilarious, and we love Farah and Karan’s banter on social media.

Here’s wishing Karan Johar a very happy birthday!

