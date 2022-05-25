Live

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal wish as he turns 50; Live Updates

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on May 25, 2022 12:16 PM IST  |  29.5K
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor wish as he turns 50; Live Updates
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal wish as he turns 50; Live Updates.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his grand 50th birthday today! The ace director-producer has clocked another successful year round the sun and will be throwing a mega bash to mark his milestone 50th birthday. Bollyw Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his grand 50th birthday today! The ace director-producer has clocked another successful year round the sun and will be throwing a mega bash to mark his milestone 50th birthday. Bollywood's biggest stars took to social media to shower all the love on Karan Johar. From the young gen of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and his bestie Malaika Arora, Karan was flooded with wishes on social media. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla's live blog for all the latest updates! 
Highlights
May 25, 2022, 12:15 pm IST
Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Punit Malhotra wish Bollywood's bright star
Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Punit Malhotra shared throwback photos with Karan Johar as they wished them. Zoya wrote, "Happy birthday my friend. You have only just begun." Whereas, Punit wrote, "No one in the world like you Karan! Happy 50th to the showman! Truly gold!! @karanjohar." 
 
Take a look: 
 

 

May 25, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar's grand birthday bash tonight!

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash will take place at Yash Raj Studios. The filmmaker has booked the studios for today, 25 May, and Bollywood's biggest names will be present. "It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash," a source revealed to Pinkvilla. 

Read Full Article
May 25, 2022, 11:49 am IST
Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter shower love on filmmaker

Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Maniesh Paul and Angad Bedi showered love on Karan Johar. Take a look: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

 

May 25, 2022, 11:45 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday message to her fellow-pout lover

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a special Instagram post for her BFF Karan Johar as she wrote a message for her fellow-pout lover. Sharing a throwback photo, Kareena wrote, "I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you." 

 

 

May 25, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor & Malaika Arora share unseen photos

As they wished Karan Johar on his milestone birthday, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora took to social media to share some special photos as they wished him. Karisma and Karan were all about the bling, while Malaika Arora dropped an unseen photo of her and Karan along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.   

May 25, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Karan Johar rings in his birthday

Ahead of his birthday on Wednesday, the filmmaker's close friends like Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Farah Khan, and others were spotted arriving at his residence. Read full article to see all photos. 

Read Full Article
May 25, 2022, 11:21 am IST
KJO's colleagues & friends drop wishes

Karan Johar's business partner and Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta wished the filmmaker with some special photos from his birthday night party. Apoorva wrote, "Celebrating the most loved person… with friends like family… Happy Birthday @karanjohar." Meanwhile, designer Manish Malhotra uploaded a video with KJo and wished him. Take a look: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apoorva Mehta (@apoorva1972)

 

 

 

May 25, 2022, 10:59 am IST
Ananya Panday pens the sweetest note for Karan Johar

Ananya Panday penned a sweet birthday message for her mentor Karan Johar. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the bestest! It's always rosy when you're around! You're such a big source of inspiration, love, laughter, support, strength and movie magic for all of us. Grateful for all that you are and all that you do! love youuu!"


Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!