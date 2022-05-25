Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal wish as he turns 50; Live Updates.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his grand 50th birthday today! The ace director-producer has clocked another successful year round the sun and will be throwing a mega bash to mark his milestone 50th birthday. Bollyw

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his grand 50th birthday today! The ace director-producer has clocked another successful year round the sun and will be throwing a mega bash to mark his milestone 50th birthday. Bollywood's biggest stars took to social media to shower all the love on Karan Johar. From the young gen of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and his bestie Malaika Arora, Karan was flooded with wishes on social media. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla's live blog for all the latest updates!