Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal wish as he turns 50; Live Updates
Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash will take place at Yash Raj Studios. The filmmaker has booked the studios for today, 25 May, and Bollywood's biggest names will be present. "It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash," a source revealed to Pinkvilla.
Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Maniesh Paul and Angad Bedi showered love on Karan Johar. Take a look:
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a special Instagram post for her BFF Karan Johar as she wrote a message for her fellow-pout lover. Sharing a throwback photo, Kareena wrote, "I don’t know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you."
As they wished Karan Johar on his milestone birthday, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora took to social media to share some special photos as they wished him. Karisma and Karan were all about the bling, while Malaika Arora dropped an unseen photo of her and Karan along with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.
Ahead of his birthday on Wednesday, the filmmaker's close friends like Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Farah Khan, and others were spotted arriving at his residence. Read full article to see all photos.
Karan Johar's business partner and Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta wished the filmmaker with some special photos from his birthday night party. Apoorva wrote, "Celebrating the most loved person… with friends like family… Happy Birthday @karanjohar." Meanwhile, designer Manish Malhotra uploaded a video with KJo and wished him. Take a look:
The Big Five-Oh @karanjohar
Happy happy Birthday Karan.
Only for you, my brother from another mother, would I cross the seven seas.
I can’t wait to celebrate you tonight.
XPG pic.twitter.com/fLexkwuJba
— Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) May 25, 2022
Ananya Panday penned a sweet birthday message for her mentor Karan Johar. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the bestest! It's always rosy when you're around! You're such a big source of inspiration, love, laughter, support, strength and movie magic for all of us. Grateful for all that you are and all that you do! love youuu!"