Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Malaika Arora and others send wishes to the filmmaker

As Karan Johar celebrates his 48th birthday today, celebrities like Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet, Sonam Kapoor, Maniesh Malhotra, Malaika Arora and others wish the actor with adorable posts on their social media accounts.

son of Hiroo Johar and the producer Yash Johar is an Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor and television personality. Karan made his directorial debut with the widely seen romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the year 1998. His next films, the ensemble family melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and the ensemble musical romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), were both very successful in the domestic and overseas market. He has entertained the audience with some more amazing films like My Name Is Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Raazi, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Good Newwz and more as a director in some and as a producer in a few.

Today, as Karan celebrates his 48th birthday, wishes from all over have been pouring for the filmmaker on social media. After his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the Takht director with a fun throwback picture, celebrities like Kajol, , Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet, , Maniesh Malhotra, and others have also showered wishes for the filmmaker. Karan's best buddy and favourite co-star Kajol shared an stunning throwback picture with the filmmaker where the two look amazing as they strike a pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday. Wishing you a hugely virtually populated birthday! Since unpopulated is the trend currently."

Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkul actress Anushka Sharma shared a stunning pout selfie and wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest to you and your legendary pout. Hope you both enjoy each other's company in good health, love and happiness always." Malaika has wished the filmmaker with a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, Kiara has shared a cute video where she is hugging Karan and having a gala time with him.

Happpppiest birthday to the coolest, funniest, most stylish and the loveliest man!! Keep spreading the love and light always @karanjohar...love you for being you #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/Cmz7VcyZvp — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 25, 2020

Happyyyyyyyyy birthday @karanjohar

Crushing hug (as is evident). To a happy, pout filled, magical year. pic.twitter.com/NGhc0xdoJv — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 25, 2020

