Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Here’s celebrating filmmaker and his ‘baap’ of all selfies ft SRK, Bebo & others

Today, as director, producer, filmmaker, chat show host and father of Yash and Roohi, celebrates his 48th birthday, we decided to pay an ode to Karan Johar by thanking him for giving us some of the ‘baap’ of all selfies. Take a dekko!
6299 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 08:35 am
Unlike the opulent and starry birthday parties that filmmaker Karan Johar hosted on the occasion of his birthday, this time, as this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director celebrates his 48th birthday today, there will be no extravagant celebrations because as we all know, we are in the midst of a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, the otherwise opulent Karan will have to do with a quiet celebration at home and maybe, a zoom call with this industry friends.

Now, we all know that Karan Johar shares a great camaraderie with stars to the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Now we all know Karan Johar’s love for selfies or let’s say ‘pout-y’ selfies, but what is noteworthy is that since Karan Johar is friends with such superstars, we are often treated to photos of SRK, Bebo and others who are posing for a selfie with Karan and therefore, on the occasion of his birthday, we rounded up a series of selfies to thank Karan Johar for treating us to some of the most amazing selfies on internet or as they say, baap of all selfies.  Well, it is not every day that we see candid selfies of SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt but thanks to Mr. Johar, he makes sure to click amazing selfies at private filny parties, and upload them on social media for his fans.

Check out Karan Johar and his selfies with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#jhalak

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gorgeousness and me!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The sister connect!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#babylove #alia

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#perpetualposers and the nawab

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#iifa boys just wanna have fun!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#IGT #colors heading towards the finale

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#friendsforever

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to a girl I love and respect immensely!!!! @anushkasharma have a blessed year!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#londonnights #sohohouse

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eternal posers! #bebo #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love you farah!!!!! Watch out for the most talented photo bombers!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My fave @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jahnvi and Sara strike a pose!!!!! and I do what I do in every photo! Am a repetitive poser!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

This Day That Year

