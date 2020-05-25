Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Here’s celebrating filmmaker and his ‘baap’ of all selfies ft SRK, Bebo & others

Today, as director, producer, filmmaker, chat show host and father of Yash and Roohi, celebrates his 48th birthday, we decided to pay an ode to Karan Johar by thanking him for giving us some of the ‘baap’ of all selfies. Take a dekko!

Unlike the opulent and starry birthday parties that filmmaker hosted on the occasion of his birthday, this time, as this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director celebrates his 48th birthday today, there will be no extravagant celebrations because as we all know, we are in the midst of a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, the otherwise opulent Karan will have to do with a quiet celebration at home and maybe, a zoom call with this industry friends.

Now, we all know that Karan Johar shares a great camaraderie with stars to the likes of , , , , , Janhvi Kapoor, , , and , among others. Now we all know Karan Johar’s love for selfies or let’s say ‘pout-y’ selfies, but what is noteworthy is that since Karan Johar is friends with such superstars, we are often treated to photos of SRK, Bebo and others who are posing for a selfie with Karan and therefore, on the occasion of his birthday, we rounded up a series of selfies to thank Karan Johar for treating us to some of the most amazing selfies on internet or as they say, baap of all selfies. Well, it is not every day that we see candid selfies of SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt but thanks to Mr. Johar, he makes sure to click amazing selfies at private filny parties, and upload them on social media for his fans.

Check out Karan Johar and his selfies with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others:

