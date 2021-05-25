Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan & others send him love

On the occasion of Karan Johar's birthday, wishes kept pouring in from fans, friends and family. Among them, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Gauri Khan, here is a list of Bollywood stars who showered the filmmaker with love on his birthday.

One of the renowned filmmakers of Bollywood, has turned a year older today. On his birthday, friends, fans and loved ones have been wishing him on social media and it shows us how much he is celebrated among them. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has been getting wishes from all his colleagues, friends from the industry since last night and the one to lead them all was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Post Kareena, many others including , , , Kajol and more penned wishes for Karan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a beautiful throwback photo with Karan and penned a sweet note for him. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I (heart emoticon) You..." On other hand, also shared a lovely photo with the filmmaker and wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar love you!" Anushka, who has worked with Karan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared a stunning click of the filmmaker and wrote, "Happy Birthday Karan! Wishing you love and happiness always." Further, Katrina also dug out a stylish click of the filmmaker and sent him 'happiness, love and peace' this year.

Take a look at Kareena, Katrina, Anushka, Sonam's wish for Karan:

On the other hand, Gauri Khan dug out a rare photo with Karan and wished him on social media. She wrote, "Happy bday @karanjohar Tum Mere favourite ho!!!." Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also shared unseen photos with the filmmaker as they extended warm wishes to the birthday boy. shared a throwback photo with and Karan as she remembered the old times. She wrote, "Happy birthday to wittiest n the most caring @karanjohar love and blessings always." , Kajol, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, , Sanjay Dutt also shared old photos with Karan to send him love on his special day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the young brigade including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor dug out picture perfect photos with the filmmaker as they extended lovely wishes to him on his birthday. Ananya wrote, "@karanjohar you're simply the best! Love you!!." Janhvi wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar love you so much." Shanaya, who will be debuting with Dharma Productions, wrote, "Happy birthday Karan we love you!#fam #throwback."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has been spending time at home with his twins Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar amid the pandemic. On the work front, Karan has a couple of films he is backing under the banner of Dharma Productions including Brahmastra starring , , Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with and Kiara Advani, Shershaah with and Kiara and many others.

