Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ to Ranbir’s Bombay Velvet, films that KJo turned actor for

Karan Johar is one such name in the industry who needs no introduction. He has created a niche for himself and his body of work has gotten him recognition not only in India but in other countries as well. Kjo is an all-rounder and there is no denying this fact. Be it directing films, producing them or even acting in them, he has done it all and aced everything he has put his hands on. Well, today as the director-producer turns a year older, we bring to you a list of films in which we got to see him flaunt his acting talent on the silver screen.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Karan Johar made his Bollywood debut as an assistant director with this Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer. He was also seen in a minor supporting role in the 1995 film. Johar featured as the lead actor Shah Rukh Khan's friend Rocky in the film.

Bombay Velvet

This Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer was the first film in which Karan Johar played a full-fledged role and enjoyed a good enough screen time. He essayed the role of the antagonist, Kaizad Khambatta, in the movie. Although the movie bombed at the box office, it was Kjo’s acting that fans still remember.

Welcome to New York

A film that not many might remember now, but Karan was a part of it. This Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer also saw Kjo in a pivotal role.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

People may have seen the film Kal Ho Naa Ho many times to say, but the fact that Karan was a part of this film is missed by a lot of you. Karan Johar and Farah Khan made a small cameo in the film directed by Nikhil Advani.

