Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar & others send wishes to Bebo

It is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday today and the actress who rules the millions of hearts has been inundated with best wishes from all across the world. In fact, the Pataudis have flown for a beach vacation to ring in Kareena’s 41st birthday. And while the Jab We Met actress is celebrating her special day with her family, the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the actress from fans. Joining them, several celebrities also took to social media to shower birthday love on Kareena.

shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “We are pouters and posers in crime! So much love for my favourite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my Poo for life (that can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai!) Love You So Much”. On the other hand, wished her Good Newz co-star and wrote, “If becoming more phenomenal with every passing year had a name, it would be @kareenakapoorkhan ! Happy birthday”. also shared a message for Bebo and wrote, “Happy birthday Kareena! Wishing you love and light always”.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, which will be helmed by Advait Chandan, happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Apart from this, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar directorial Takht.

