Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Anushka Sharma’s ‘slaying’ note for ‘one and only’ Bebo deserves your attention

Today, as Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday, Anushka Sharma wished Bebo on her 40th birthday.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: September 21, 2020 12:01 pm
Anushka Sharma wishes BeboHappy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Anushka Sharma’s ‘slaying’ note for ‘one and only’ Bebo deserves your attention
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 40th birthday today i.e. September 21, 2020, and Bollywood stars took to social media to wish a rocking 40th to the diva. From Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Bebo’s team, a host of stars wished the actress and in the latest, we have preggers Anushka Sharma take to Instagram stories to wish Bebo. Alongside a photo of Kareena, Anushka wrote, “Wishing the one and only a very happy birthday. Keep slaying..”

Well, we all know that both, Bebo and Anushka Sharma are pregnant and earlier, when Anushka had shared a photo on Instagram flaunting her baby bump, Bebo had left a comment, calling it the "bravest of all”. Earlier, during an interaction, when Virat was asked about becoming a dad, the dapper cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team had said, “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and soon, Bebo will resume the shooting of the film in Mumbai. As per reports, Aamir Khan has asked the makers of the film to ensure only skeletal crew on the sets when Bebo shoots, in the wake of the pandemic.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Instagram

