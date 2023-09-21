Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 times Jaane Jaan actress and Saif Ali Khan dished major couple goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. In her career spanning almost 2 decades, she has given us some of the best films and has proved time and again that she is a versatile actress and the queen of style and sass. She made her debut in Bollywood with Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 2000 and there has been no looking back since then.

The actress fell in love with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan and they got married on October 16, 2012. The couple has two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 43rd birthday today, September 21. On her birthday, we present 6 times the Jaane Jaan actress, and her husband-actor Saif dished out major couple goals.

6 times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dished major couple goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan always dish major couple goals whenever they make appearances together. Be it their vacation photos or attending an event together, the couple is one of the hottest in town.

In the above picture, Kareena shared a picture with Saif at a poolside during a vacation. Notably, it was Saif's birthday and the actress captioned, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan...Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind , Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

Want to learn how to pose like a perfect couple? Kareena and Saif are the best example. The actress once shared a cutesy picture of them together with hills in the background, and their kids Taimur and Jeh photobombing the snap. The photo is from Saif and Kareena's Europe vacation.

On July 3, Kareena and Saif posed for the camera and the actress captioned, "Summer Lunches." Isn't it the cutest?

On June 18, Kareena shared a special Happy Father's Day post and called her husband "the coolest," "gorgeous," and hottest." Her caption read, "To the Coolest of them All... Happy Father's day Gorgeous Man. #Hottest DAD... #Everyone Agress."

Kareena and Saif are adventure lovers and whenever they find time from their busy schedule, the couple packs their bags and jets off on a vacation. On July 3, 2022, the couple shared a romantic picture from one of their vacations and the caption of the actress was, "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss...the English channel ... #Is that summer in England?"

The second picture dishes out major couple goals as Kareena and Saif are having a special time in the pool together. The actress shared a picture of them back-facing the camera, gazing at the horizon. It was also on Saif's birthday in 2021. The caption read, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Here's wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan a very happy birthday!

