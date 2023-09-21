Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: BFFs Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora wish their 'Jaane Jaan'-PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses in the Bollywood industry. From Geet to Poo, our Bebo has shined and slayed in every character that she has portrayed so far. While she is undoubtedly flourishing in her career like a pro, she is also the most perfect mother to Taimur and Jeh. Today, as our Geet of Bollywood steps into the 43rd year of her life, wishes poured in for her from her best friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Check out how the trio wished Bebo on her birthday.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Riddhima Kapoor drop wishes for Kareena on her birthday

Actresses Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan have surely been setting some serious best-friend goals! Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Malaika wished ‘sabki jaane jaan’ as she turns 43 today. Sharing an adorable picture with Bebo, Malaika penned a wish note for her saying, “Happy birthday sabki jaane jaan. Our beautiful Bebo. May u always be surrounded by love, vinno, pizza, pasta, champagne n USSSS. Love u.” She also shared another picture with her and wrote, “To forever twinning.” The wish surely reflects the deep bond that the two actresses share.

Amrita Arora, who is also Bebo’s bestie, penned a birthday note for her as she dropped three photographs with her. “Beebo KP(Kya plan)today ?? Are you napping ?what’s lunch?what’s dinner ?May ur inquisition never stop Happy birthday my beautiful jaane jaan,gonna spend today watching you on Netflix ! Come back soon ! Love you so muchhh @kareenakapoorkhan n may we always have the best laughs to inside jokes,” penned Amrita.

Notably, Kareena Kapoor’s cousin and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram stories this morning and shared two pictures with Bebo. One of the pictures also had Karisma Kapoor wherein the Kapoor ladies look absolutely gorgeous in their ethnic outfits. Sharing the photographs, Riddhima wrote, “Happy happiest bday my darling Bebo.” “We (love) you,” she added. Seemingly, Kareena’s friends and family look all elated as they shower their love and wishes on the birthday girl.



Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena is currently gearing up to receive immense love from the audience for her performance in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan which releases today and coincides with her birthday. The movie also features actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Bebo will also soon appear in The Crew, which will mark her first onscreen collaboration with actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

