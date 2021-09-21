Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Chameli to Udta Punjab, 5 risque and bold choices of the actress

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has ruled the hearts of audiences for over 20 years in Bollywood and with each of her roles, she has left a lasting impression. Coming from the first family of Bollywood, the actress has been putting in the work without fail for over 2 decades and the result is that she's one of the leading superstars in Bollywood. With every step, every role, every appearance, Kareena got closer to superstardom and well, even after reaching the zenith of success, she never left taking risks.

From picking an offbeat role at the peak of her career with Chameli to doing a film that shows the truth of the glamour world in Heroine, Kareena never shied away from a challenge and well, here we are, seeing the way she's rose to superstardom each role at a time. Today on her birthday, as Kareena turns 41, we'll take you through 5 career choices that were not just bold but also proved that she's not afraid of taking risks.

Chameli

In 2004, after doing a couple of glam roles in rom-coms, Kareena took a complete 360-degree turn and took up the challenge to play the role of a street-smart prostitute in Sudhir Mishra's Chameli. The film was a stark departure from the kind of roles that she had done in the past few years of her career and at that time, came as a risk. However, it ended up being a great move for her career as the audience began seeing her acting mettle and gauged her calibre as an artist. For her stellar performance, she even bagged a Filmfare Award that year in a special category.

Dev

Keeping up with her risk-taking inclination, Kareena took yet another de-glam role in the 2004 drama film, Dev co-starring Fardeen Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Her role as Aaliya impressed critics to such an extent that she managed to get rave reviews for her performance. Not just this, owing to the rave reviews of her performance in the film, Kareena also won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. Once again, the fact that she took a risk, proved in her favour and took her a step closer to being a popular and critically acclaimed actress.

Omkara

After having done a variety of roles after Dev, Kareena stepped into Vishal Bhardwaj's world of Omkara, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello. Kareena played the role of Dolly Mishra (Desdemona) in the film and well, her simple, girl next door avatar managed to tug at the heartstrings of the audience. Her subtle on-screen romance with 's character and her ability to take on a challenging role in Vishal Bhardwaj's universe managed to impress fans as well as critics. As a result, she bagged the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress once again for Omkara.

Heroine

Post Omkara, Kareena continued to do both commercial as well as critically acclaimed films. However, in 2012, she once again risked it all for Madhur Bhandarkar's film Heroine. A film that would showcase the inner world of a Bollywood heroine in the most honest way may have proved to be a huge risk for any actress. Reportedly, the role was offered to many names in the industry, but it was Kareena who took on the challenge head-on. Her act in the film, in turn, received a lot of appreciation. While the film didn't get too much success at the box office, Kareena certainly left a lasting impression when it comes to playing complex characters with a hint of grey in them.

Udta Punjab

After having achieved a certain level of success, a star in Bollywood often likes to take on roles that are central to the story and not the ones with smaller screen time. However, Kareena broke that stereotype as well with her taking on Anurag Kashyap's 2016 film Udta Punjab. Kareena essayed the role of Dr Preet Sahni, a doctor who is out to control drug abuse in Punjab. Her realistic avatar once again managed to leave audiences feeling relatable with her. Withing her limited screentime, Kareena managed to establish a connection with her fans and well, her performance too was appreciated by all. Once again, she proved that she's not averse to taking on something that is offbeat and clutter-breaking.

With a career spanning 21 years, Kareena has time and again proved that she's not afraid to take risks. Be it her professional life or personal, the actress has always shattered stereotypes and been an inspiration to many. As she turns a year older, we hope she continues to inspire her fans with her bold and risque choices.

Here's wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan, Happy Birthday!

