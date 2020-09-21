Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Ranbir Kapoor’s sis Riddhima shares then & now pic to wish ‘gorgeous’ Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today and last night, Bebo celebrated her birthday with close friends and family as Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and others were papped entering Bebo’s house. Thanks to social media, Karisma Kapoor was one of the first ones to wish her sister Bebo and also, shared inside photos from the party.

While in one photo, we can see Kareena posing with her parents and Lolo, in another photo, all of them stand with and late Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal and others. Also, for us, one highlight of the celebrations was the birthday cake as it resembled an elaborate gown with cream-coloured frills at the base and on top of the cake is a mini Kareena in a red dress. Now right at midnight, while fans of the actress started trending HappyBirthdayKareenaKapoorKhan on Twitter, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the Refugee actress. From Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, , Amrita Arora to others, a host of actors wished the diva and in the latest, we have ’ s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who wished the star.

Taking to Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a then and now photo of her cousin and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Happy 40th you gorgeous being love you…” Earlier, on Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday, Bebo penned a heartfelt wish for her and also, Bebo was papped at the birthday celebration of Riddhima.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Instagram

