Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and others shower love

Elegance and beauty personified, Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. The actress over the years has proven her mettle in acting and versatility through a variety of her performances. Right from an out-and-out comedy to a romantic genre and thriller with Jaane Jaan, the actress has done it all. Nevertheless, the charismatic personality of the actress is admired by one and all, inside and outside the industry too. Several Bollywood celebs including Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Singh, and Arjun Kapoor among others wished the diva on her birthday.

Several Bollywood celebs post heartfelt birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo’s Good Newwz co-star and gorgeous, Kiara Advani calling the birthday girl her favorite wrote, “Happy Birthday Favourite (red heart emoji) @kareenakapoorkhan

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a super candid photo of him with Bebo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan! Big love and hug (with a hug emoji)

The Ki and Ka actor Arjun Kapoor shared a super cute photo of Kareena and Jeh on his Instgaram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Jaane Jaan of the Hindi film industry!!! The OG, the GOAT the one & only Bebo!!! @kareenakapoorkhan

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a super-hot photograph of Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, “To the nations jaane jaan. Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan We love you (red heart emoji)

The Jaane Jaan actor, Jaideep Ahlawat also posted a sweet birthday wish for his co-star. Sharing a photograph featuring him with Bebo, he wrote, “Janamdin bahut bahut Mubarak ho Maya aka Jaane Jaan @kareenakapoorkhan

Anushka Sharma posted a boss-lady photo of the Chup Chup Ke actress and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kareena! Wishing you love and light always”.

Neha Dhupia shared a candid boomerang of Kareena to post a birthday wish for her. She wrote, “Private previews of our birthday girl giving us hair flicks on fleek (thank me later accompanied with a heart eye emoji)..we love you Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan”.

Veteran actress Neetu Singh posted an adorable photograph posting the birthday wish for actress. In the photograph featuring Neetu and Kareena, the latter can be seen clicking the selfie. She wrote on the story, “Happy birthday Bebo (with a red heart emoji) not just “Apni” but hum sub ki Favourite (heart eye emoji”) eagerly waiting for #jaanejaan (golden star emoji)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted Bebo’s stunning photograph as he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the very important and special member of “The Crew”!! @kareenakapoorkhan always stay your amazing self!”

Saba Ali Khan, the treasure trove of Pataudi’s treated the fans with some really timeless pictures of Bebo and her. She wrote, “Happpyyyyyy Birthday Bhabs! (red heart emoji) Lottttsss of red heart emoji). In addition to this, she also shared a glimpse of birthday greeting card she wrote for Bebo.

Advertisement

Renowned producer and Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of Kareena from the look test of their super-hit collaboration, Veere Di Wedding. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my veere (red heart emoji) @kareenakapoorkhan. In another story, she also posted an inside photo from the first day of their shoot for Veere Di Wedding as she wrote, “Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan This was the first day of Veere Di wedding! We just made another film and more memories like these! May we make many many more movies, memories and moments! Love you Legend!

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Amongst several projects in the pipeline, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut project, Jaane Jaan is streaming on Netflix from today onwards. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars versatile actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.