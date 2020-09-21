  1. Home
Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & others send best wishes to actress

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older today, several celebrities took to social media to shower birthday love on the Jab We Met actress.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the name is synonymous to panache, style and versatility. It’s been two decades since the actress made her debut in Bollywood and she has successfully carved a niche for herself and has proved her worth time and again. Needless to say, Bebo has garnered a massive fan following across the world. So, as the actress turned a year older today, she was flooded with best wishes from her fans and friends on social media. In fact, several celebrities also showered birthday love on Kareena.

Her sister in law Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, “Most women walk the walk, talk the talk and shop the look but you don’t have to do anything - you just are! Strong, empowered, free and full of love. And as your family expands and life becomes more full, may you continue to balance the passions of your life with grace. You make it look easy even though I know it can’t always be! Happy birthday to you @kareenakapoorkhan” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture with Kareena as they flaunted their pouts and captioned it, “The world famous pout is the only way to celebrate the big day today… 40 years of pouting & counting @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Take a look at celebrity wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting projects in her kitty. The soon to be mommy will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha next followed by Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

