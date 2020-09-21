Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Main Apni Favourite to Bush ne Iraq pe dhokle giraye; Actress' iconic dialogues

Today, as Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 40th birthday, we rounded up dialogues of the actress that continues to be loved by all. Take a dekko!

Who would have thought that turning 40 could ever look so graceful, elegant and stylish and thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she just proved that one can look PHAT at 40, too. Yes, today, September 21, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 40th birthday and also, this year, since Bebo completed two decades in the Hindi film industry, we decided to reflect back on her dialogues from her films that continue to resonate with us, till date.

This birthday surely, is going to be extra special and memorable for Bebo for various reasons. For perhaps, the first time, Kareena will be having a low-key celebration at home due to the pandemic, and two, since Bebo and are all set to welcome their second child, her 40th birthday celebrations are going to be special. While Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts her midnight cake with Saifu, and Taimur Ali Khan, we celebrate her birthday by reflecting on her films and the famous dialogues that continue to resonate with us. From Refugee, Jab We Met, Chameli, Ajnabee, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Fida, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ra.One to Aitraaz and others, Kareena has always proved that she has the ‘Act’ in ‘Actor’ and here, we look at some of her most powerful and memorable dialogues from her films. Take a dekko!

Jab We Met (2007)

Main apni favorite hoon

Aitraaz (2004)

Hamesha mard hi galat nahi hota, aurat bhi galat ho sakti hai

3 Idiots (2009)

Aaj Bush ne Iraq pe do dhokle gira diye

LOC Kargil (2003)

Jab dil, dil se baat karta ha, toh hoton ko chup rehna chahiye

Ki & Ka (2016)

Aurat ke liye mard woh hota hai joh jaanta hai ki woh mard hai. Woh nahi jisse apni chaddi ke andar ki cheez par vishvas kam ho aur usse cheek cheekar duniya ko batana pade ki main mard hoon.

Talaash (2012)

Nark mein hoon, par swarg ka raasta jaanti hoon

Heroine (2012)

Mumbai Daily ki Associate Editor ho tum, Filmstars ki dosti tumse nahi tumhari position se hai

Udta Punjab (2016)

Nasha gala banda karta hai ... par aundha effect poori family te hota hai

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Is Janam mein babuji kya, agar khud Bajrang Bali bhi aayein, to woh bhi mujhe tumse shaadi karne se nahi rok sakte

Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)

Agar purani yaadon ke saath rahoge, toh nayi yaadein kaise paida karoge?

Satyagraha (2013)

Hum jis raaste ko apante hai, wo utna hi important hai jitni hamari manzil

