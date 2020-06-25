Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 10 times the actress flaunted her flawless skin by sharing pictures sans makeup

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 46th birthday today. Meanwhile, check out some pictures of the actress in which she goes sans makeup.

Despite being away from movies for a very long time, Karisma Kapoor still continues to rule the hearts of millions and there is no denying this fact. She was considered one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses back in the late 90s and 2000s. The B-town diva is still considered an epitome of style and perfection. She serves as an inspiration for numerous other girls out there. She made her presence felt on the silver screen again last year on Dance India Dance.

Today marks Karisma Kapoor’s birthday and on the special occasion, we bring to you a few pictures of the actress in which she went sans makeup and flaunted her flawless skin. Karisma who turns 46 today is aging like fine wine and her multiple pictures on social media are proof. The diva can give any present-day actress a run for their money and there is no second doubt about it.

Check out some of the pictures of Karisma Kapoor in which she goes sans makeup:

The actress flaunts her beautiful skin in this closeup selfie as she let down her wavy hair and flashes a beaming smile.

Karisma looks super cute here as she opts for a no-makeup look and flaunts a pair of cool, framed shades.

Not only does Karisma Kapoor dole out major fitness inspiration here but the actress once again mesmerizes us with her utter beauty.

This sun-kissed picture of the actress is hard to miss!

This picture of Karisma Kapoor proves again that you don't need to doll up every time you go out.

The actress wins over the internet as she flashes her beaming smile here while flaunting her glowy and flawless skin.

A little bit of lipstick does no harm if one is blessed with flawless skin and this picture of Karisma Kapoor is proof!

The actress looks super cute here clad in a jet black hoodie and once again she wins hearts by going sans makeup.

Well, we can't decide who looks more beautiful here - Karisma Kapoor or the wonderful background!

Karisma Kapoor surely knows how to ace the nerdy look and this picture is proof.

(ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor feels tremendously nostalgic about 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi')

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×