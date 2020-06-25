Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor poses with OG squad of Malaika Arora, Amrita to wish Lolo; PHOTO

Today, as Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 46th birthday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share unseen photos of the actress with her girl gang to wish her on the occasion. Take a look!

Today, as Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 46th birthday, besides her hordes of fans who wished their favourite Lolo on Instagram, bestie , too, took to Instagram to wish Lolo. Early in the morning, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress shared two unseen photos of Lolo and while in one photo, we could see Malaika and Karisma dressed to the nines and in the other photo, Karisma is seen posing with her girl gang- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Malaika and Amrita, and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “We love you Lolo.”

A few weeks back, Malaika Arora’s building in Bandra was sealed after a resident tested positive for Covid 19 and as a result, it was made a containment zone. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a post on Instagram, thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sanitizing her building as she shared a glimpse of an official busy disinfecting the premise inside her residential building, and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Thank u for protecting us n keeping his safe.” Ever since the lockdown, Karisma Kapoor has been on a baking spree and besides baking chocolate cakes for her kids, she has been sending the cakes to Kareena Kapoor.

As we all know, Malaika Arora and are dating with each other and whenever these two are quizzed about their wedding plans, they always maintain that they will let everyone know once they plant to get married.

Check out Malaika Arora's post for Karisma Kapoor here:

