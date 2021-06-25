Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: When Lolo spoke of working with Rekha in Zubeidaa: She treated me like a baby

Karisma Kapoor played the main role in Zubeidaa and her performance earned her a lot of appreciation from the audiences and critics.

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, who is known for carving her own path in the industry. Although she hails from the famous Kapoor clan, Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter went on to break the family rules as she became the first Kapoor girl to enter the showbiz world. Karisma made her big Bollywood debut with the 1991 release Prem Qaidi and went on to be a part of popular movies like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Gopi Kishan, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, and many more.

In her career of over three decades, the actress has given us iconic movies and has proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen. Amid all her stellar movies was her 2001 release Zubeidaa which featured Karisma in the titular role along with Manoj Bajpayee and . Helmed by Shyam Benegal, the movie marked her first collaboration with Manoj and Rekha. While it wasn't a commercial success, the audience hailed Karisma’s performance in the movie. Interestingly, the Raja Hindustani actress was quite elated to share screen space with Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee and was all praises for them.

In her interview with Rediff, the actress had stated that Rekha, who also happened to be her father Randhir Kapoor’s co-star treated her like a baby. “It was absolutely wonderful working with them. Rekha has known me since I was a baby. She acted with my father when I was born. She treated me like a baby! Manoj is a wonderful actor. So, when you have good actors working with you, you do better, too. The give-and-take is better and the chemistry is better.”

While Karisma was hailed for her performance in the movie, it was reported that the diva wasn’t the first choice for Zubeidaa. According to media reports, Manisha Koirala was offered the role initially who had turned down the project and it went into Karisma’s kitty. Talking about roping in Karisma for the movie, the ace filmmaker had stated that he was convinced that she can pull it off.

While speaking to Cinestaan.com back then, Shyam stated, “In my mind’s eye I saw her in that role. I felt that she would be right for it because she had the right amount of daring on one side as well as a vulnerability on the other. Both the qualities were there, which you can see by looking at her. She will dare but she is also extremely vulnerable. She can be hurt easily.” Well, we do agree with Benegal as Karisma did pull off the role with utmost perfection.

As we continue to be mesmerised by Karisma Kapoor’s impressive line of work, here’s wishing her a very happy birthday!

