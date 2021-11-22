Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 5 dramatic & hilarious love problems actor has tackled in his movies so far

Kartik Aaryan is one of the few actors in Bollywood who entered the industry with zero connections and today is one of the top stars. The actor's rise to stardom has been slow and steady and massively inspirational to young, aspiring actors. The Love Aaj Kal 2 star has captured the hearts of young female fans and already boasts of an envious fan following on social media.

Today, on his 31st birthday, we take a look at all the dramatic and hilarious love problems that Kartik Aaryan has dealt with in his films or even created some for himself. Check it out:

Bachelor Days: Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

This film marked the debut of Kartik as well as director Luv Ranjan and began a lifelong association of films. In this Hindi romantic comedy, Kartik played a true blue bachelor living in Noida and fell for a girl and the idea of love. The missteps highlighted in this young love relationship offered drama and a few laughs but also bordered on misogyny.

College Love: Akaash Vani (2013)

A Luv Ranjan directorial, this film offered a different take on college romance. The film featured Kartik and Nushratt as college lovers with a dramatic and rather unbelievable twist. Kartik's character Akaash deals with intense heartbreak and goes to any extent to win his college love back.

Best Friend Love: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Kartik and Luv Ranjan have collaborated on more than three films and this was one of the most successful projects till date. The film saw Kartik play the best friend with jealousy written all over his face. While the film did extremely well at the box office, the film was once more criticised for its misogynistic plot.

Live In Love: Luka Chuppi (2019)

Moving away from Luv Ranjan and Kartik's streak of cinema, Luka Chuppi saw the actor experimenting a bit more. In the film, Kartik and Kriti Sanon brought to screen a fresh take on live-in relationships and society's outlook on the same. This 'live-in love' was another huge success at the box office.

Love and Infidelity: Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Treading the line of infidelity, Kartik Aaryan tried to go from standard to super cool in the quest of new love adventures in Pati Patni Aur Woh. This film, featuring Kartik, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, revolved around love, marriage and infidelity. Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi brought a small world charm to the screen as he created a chaotic and complicated love story.



While we've enjoyed Kartik portraying these characters, here's hoping the actor blows us away with his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and romantic thriller Freddy.



Here's wishing Kartik Aaryan a very happy birthday!



