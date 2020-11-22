Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 5 popular dialogues by the ‘King of Monologue’ that we totally love

As Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday today, here’s a look at some of his popular dialogues which won a lot of hearts.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the actors in Bollywood who has managed to make a mark with the boy next door looks in the industry. The actor, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, came has a breath of fresh air for the cinephiles who were quite used to off watching macho heroes on the silver screen. Kartik appeared to be quite relatable to the millennials and managed to create an instant connection with the audience no time.

Interestingly, in his career so far, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has given us several hit movies in his career spanning over nine years. While each movie managed to entertain the audience in its own way, Kartik became an overnight star for his popular monologue in 2011 released Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Ever since then, this young epitome of talent is known for his epic dialogues and has also been crowned as the ‘King of Monologues’. So as Kartik Aaryan is turning a year older today, here’s a look at some of his popular dialogues which he has used in his movies.

In ladkiyon ko na koi khush nahi rakh sakta ... a happy woman is a myth! - Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Behind every successful man, there is a woman ... true ... but koi yeh nahi batata ki behind every unsuccessful man also there is a woman - Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Shaadi mein sabse important cheez kya hoti hai ... maang bharna ... aur aadmiyon ka toh kaam hi hai aurat ki har maang bharna - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Har ladki ka siyapa hai ki I love surprises ... jab ki asal baat yeh hai ki women hate surprises ... they just love the opportunity to pretend to be surprised - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Do saal mein, chaubees mahino mein, 104 hafton mein, 102 hafte rulaya hai isne ... ek hafta per saal ki khushi ka average kaunsi relationship mein hota hai - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan turns into handsome hunk with 'long locks' in sun kissed selfie; Fans 'spot Keanu Reeves'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×