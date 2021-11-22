Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani & others wish the actor a 'Dhamakedar' year

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking on the success of his recently released movie on Netflix. He has been getting a lot of appreciation from fans and critics for the role he has portrayed on-screen. Well, the actor has a lot of exciting projects lined up in his kitty and we bet fans cannot wait enough for it. Keeping his professional life aside, the actor has turned a year older today and social media is filled with posts and wishes for the actor. From celebrities to his fans everyone has been pouring love and blessings for the actor.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kartik! Wishing you love and light always.” Jacqueline Fernandez reported the picture of Katrik that he posted with a cake and wished him. Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of her with Kartik and wrote, “You are a Dhamaka personified in the name of talent! Wishing you all in abundance always! Happy Birthday @kartikaaryan”. Even Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Sunny Singh and others took to their Instagram stories to wish the actor.

Take a look:

Kartik has several other films in the pipeline including Captain India being directed by Hansal Mehta. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which is directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik had recently posted about nearing the end of shoot days on Freddy and wrote on Instagram, “#Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye." With it, he shared a monochrome photo in which we could see him holding an Identity card with 'Freddy' written on it.”

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 6 Times the actor caused a ‘DHAMAKA’ with his winter fashion