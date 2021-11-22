Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Here's how fans are celebrating 'Dhamaka' actor's special day

It is the Punchnama baby’s birthday! Kartik Aaryan just turned 31 and fans cannot keep calm! The nation is celebrating the actor’s birthday in full vigour. Just a while back, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor had a sweet birthday celebration at the Mumbai Airport. With Aaryan’s latest release ‘Dhamaka’, the excitement is at an all-time high, with #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan trending on Twitter. Here are some of the thousands of heartfelt wishes that Kartik Aaryan’s fans wrote for him.

Many fans took this opportunity to congratulate him on Dhamaka’s success and applaud his acting in the movie. A fan played with puns and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Birthday yuhin dhamaka machete rahiye.” Another talked about the impressive ratings of Dhamaka and promised to support them forever. Loving the ratings of #Dhamaka Congrats! You surely deserved that! You deserve a hug right now. I'll support you no matter what,” they wrote.

Loving the ratings of #Dhamaka Congrats! You surely deserved that! You deserve a hug right now. I'll support you no matter what. Have an amazing birthday! God bless! Made this small edit for you. Love you!@TheAaryanKartik#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/zMg7MtsLfj — Awadhi Aggarwal (@AggarwalAwadhi) November 21, 2021

Fans also praised his immense growth in the years since he joined Bollywood. A fan proudly wrote, “From being the Punchanama baby/Monologue guy to #HeartthrobOfTheNation / #ShehzadaOfBollywood... @TheAaryanKartik your journey in #Bollywood has not been small steps but huge leaps. #Success!" Moreover, they talked about the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor who inspired them and made them believe that ‘handwork pays off’: “you aspire me to do hardwork for what i want to be. Seeing u it reminds me of the phrase "hardwork pays off”.”

Oh, and of course, tons of fans wished him for who he is and cute looks. A fan shared his airport birthday celebration pictures and expressed their desire to pull his cheeks. They wrote, “He is just a cute lil baby..wanna pull his cheeks.” Safe to say, twitter is filled with people showering their love on Kartik Aaryan right now!

#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan to the most precious person of my life @TheAaryanKartikyou aspire me to do hardwork for what i want to be. Seeing u it reminds me of the phrase "hardwork pays off". I m so proud to say that i stan u. U gonna have a superb great year ahead my love. — shreya. (@shreyadunedar) November 21, 2021

you made us believe that hardwork with full of passion pays off stay the same person you are , we love you forever and always ♾️ happy birthday to my city mate , love youuuuu kartik. #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/sxeuWuDSxH — manya. (@gungunaaye) November 21, 2021

You are an inspiration to all and everyone... Keep shining. Keep making us proud KA #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/Y0ZbkE2FAr — Arjun Pathak #Dhamaka (@KartikSjaan) November 21, 2021

Wanna pull his cheeks #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/mdgEs53abr — प्रियाग्नि (@kartikkimeera) November 21, 2021

my school was 500m away from st. Paul (kartik's school) when he came Gwalior , i tried my best to meet him but couldn't .. we'll meet soon koki #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan are you listening @TheAaryanKartik — manya. (@gungunaaye) November 21, 2021

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the Netflix thriller Dhamaka which got released last Friday.

