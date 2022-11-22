Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Top 10 movies of the actor that are entertaining and engrossing

While you may already have watched his popular films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, our list also includes a few lesser-known movies that you might have missed. So go ahead, and add these to your watchlist!

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! The actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the film industry despite being an outsider. And whether you’re a fan or not, you have to agree that he’s one of the most popular actors today. He is one of the busiest actors with an exciting line-up of movies ahead that includes Freddy alongside Alaya F , Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. The teaser of his film Freddy was released a few days ago, and it left fans intrigued. While we are sure fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming films, in the meanwhile, let’s take a look at his top 10 movies that you can watch if you haven’t already!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, this comedy horror film starring Kartik Aaryan is an enjoyable watch and received largely positive reviews. The movie, helmed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. It follows the story of Ruhaan Randhawa (Kartik), who crosses paths with Reet Thakur, and agrees to accompany her back home. In doing so, their journey leads them to an abandoned mansion and a troublesome spirit who has been trapped for 18 years.

Dhamaka

Dhamaka is one of Kartik Aaryan’s finest performances and the film sees him in a role quite different from his other movies. The film, which released in 2021 on Netflix, has been written and directed by Ram Madhvani, and apart from Kartik, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. The movie is a remake of the 2013 South Korean thriller The Terror Live, and it revolves around a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threatening call on his radio show. He sees it as an opportunity for a career comeback, but it comes at a cost.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and was a blockbuster and among the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2018. Directed and written by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik as Sonu Sharma, whose friendship with his childhood bud Titu is tested when the latter decides to marry Sweety. The light-hearted movie is entertaining, and Kartik’s comic timing in the movie is just incredible!

Luka Chuppi

Set in Mathura, this hilarious movie stars Kartik Aaryan as Guddu, who is in love with Kriti Sanon’s Rashmi. While Guddu wants to get married to her, Rashmi is in favour of a live-in relationship. Their lives, however, turn chaotic, when their families assume that they have eloped. Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films, performed well at the box office, and Kartik’s performance was lauded by many.

Akaash Vani

Akaash Vani is one of Kartik Aaryan’s lesser-known films and it was his second release after Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It is a love story about Akaash and Vaani, who intend on getting married, but part ways due to misunderstandings. The storyline isn’t unique, but Kartik and Nushrat Bharuccha’s performances make it an entertaining watch.

Silvat

Written by Faraz Arif and helmed by Tanuja Chandra, Silvat is a short film starring Kartik Aaryan that didn’t receive a lot of hype when it released but remains one of Kartik’s finer performances. Set in the late 90s, the film revolves around the love story of Anwar and Noor. Kartik plays a tailor named Anwar, while Meher Mistry plays a middle-class housewife Noor, who falls for him. The short movie is available to watch on Zee5.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar ka Punchnama is one of the more popular movies done by the actor that brought him into the limelight. The movie is about three roommates who are at different stages of their dating life and suddenly feel that their girlfriends are dominating them.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

The sequel to Pyaar ka Punchnaama was another hit for Kartik Aaryan which featured another famous monologue by the actor. The movie is about three friends who fall in love at the same time but soon have to handle the situation as their relationships turn toxic.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal is a successor to the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie portrays two love stories- one of a modern-day couple, and another from a bygone era.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

This extra-marital comedy film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The story revolves around a middle-class man named Chintu Tyagi, who is torn between his wife (Bhumi) and the other woman (Ananya).

Here's wishing Kartik Aaryan a happy birthday!