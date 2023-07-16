Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif: 10 PICS that showcase the actress’ love for floral prints

Katrina Kaif loves sharing glimpses of her life every now and then, and a quick scroll through her Instagram account will make you realize that she absolutely loves romantic floral prints! From sarees to lehengas to breezy dresses- Katrina always prefers choosing floral prints over solid colours, and we think she embraces flower power effortlessly. Floral pieces are timeless and can never go out of style, and Katrina Kaif’s collection of floral pieces proves exactly that!

Katrina Kaif’s love for floral prints

Today, Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 40th birthday, and on this special occasion, let’s take a look at 10 pictures that portray her love for floral prints.

How stunning does Katrina Kaif look in this