Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Alia Bhatt wishes Bharat star sunshine, pancakes & lifetime of all lovely things

Alia Bhatt took to social media shower love on Katrina Kaif on her birthday. The Raazi star expressed her love for her and shared a stunning photo of the star.

Actress has turned a year older today and the entire B-town has been showering love on the Bharat star. Now, her best friend too expressed love for her on social media and wished her on her birthday. Alia and Katrina share a great bond of friendship and have been on chat shows together. Even when Katrina has thrown a Christmas bash in the past at her house, Alia has been a part of it. Their photos together always leave fans in awe and today, on Katrina’s special day, the Raazi star ensured that she has the best wish for her.

On Katrina’s birthday today, Alia shared a stunning photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday you gorgeous, gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you loads Katy.." The gorgeous Gully Boy star cited Katrina’s love for pancakes and wished that her day would be filled with it along with sunshine. The photo that Alia shared was from a magazine shoot that Katrina did. She could be seen slaying in a gorgeous dress as she posed by the beach.

Even on Alia’s birthday back in March this year, Katrina too showered love on her in the sweetest way. She had shared a throwback video from one of their workout sessions and wished Alia back in March. Fans just love the sweet exchange between Katrina and Alia and whenever they comment on each other’s post, their followers go berserk.

Here is Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Katrina Kaif:

Meanwhile, apart from Alia, , , , Neha Dhupia, and Ali Abbas Zafar have wished Katrina on her special day. Her fans are waiting to know how the Bharat star would be ringing in her birthday amid the lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×