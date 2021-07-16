Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor & others shower love on the actress

It is Katrina Kaif’s birthday today, and wishes are pouring in from everywhere. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, many Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media accounts and wished the diva.

Katrina Kaif’s Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture with the actress. Both of them can be seen making goofy faces. He wrote, “Here’s to the ‘KayByK’ diva, Happy Birthday Kat” with a heart emoji. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to their Instagram stories and posted a picture of Kat on a lovely background and wished her. Many other celebrities like , Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others took their Instagram stories to wish the beautiful actress.

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif is quite popular not only amongst her fans but also amongst her peers in the Bollywood industry. It is evident from the wishes that are pouring in on the social media account.

Katrina recently grabbed all headlines after she confessed during the digital reunion of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that she was ‘terrified’ before the scuba diving scene. The film completed 10 years of its release, and this reunion was just a special treat for the fans.

Anyway we wish Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday and we hope she has a rocking year ahead!

