Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send whole lot of love & good wishes for the actress

Making Katina Kaif's brithday day even more special were Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor who took to Instagram to wish the actress. Check it out below.

seems to be having a rather great week. A day after her much-loved film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked nine years, the actress celebrates her 37th birthday today. And making her special day, even more special were and . The duo took to Instagram to wish the actress as they sent across a whole lot of love and good wishes. Sharing a picture of the two from her wedding, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy Happy birthday, Katrina. I hope you have a great day and an even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you." The picture was a stunning one as the two actresses smiled for the camera.

Another love-filled wish came from her 'Zero' co-star Anushka Sharma who took to her Instagram Story to celebrate Katrina's special day with fireworks. Sharing a fierce photo of the actress, Anuhska wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina. Here's to a beautiful, wise and strong one."

Check out their adorable wishes below:

Apart from her friends and family, Katrina was also showered with wishes from her fans who made sure that it became a Twitter trend. The trend #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif has been buzzing on Twitter as numerous users and die-hard fans wished the Sooryavanshi actress on her birthday.

"To the one who is a simple yet a charming girl! The one who let her work speak for her and inspires many! #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif (sic)." wished one fan. While another tweeted, "Wishing the Queen Of Bollywood' a veryy Happy Birthday..!!"

Here's wishing Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×