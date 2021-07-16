Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Who looks best opposite the actress?

Actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous leading ladies in Bollywood. She has shared screen space with several stars including Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aditya Roy Kapur. Vote for who looks the best with her.

It has been a long journey for one of the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood, and it will not be wrong to say that after over 17 years in showbiz, she has finally come into her own. Her debut film Boom was with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and while it may have not done well, Katrina certainly was noticed. Post that, she worked on herself and overcame the language barrier and once that was done, there was no looking back for this beauty with talent. From Singh is King to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Ek Tha Tiger to Bharat, Katrina won hearts one film at a time.

In her career spanning over 17 years, she has worked with several leading men in the business and with each of them, Katrina has managed to display a unique rapport and chemistry. From her killer moves with Hrithik to her sizzling chemistry with Aditya to her cute rapport with Ranbir, whoever she was paired with, managed to leave an impression. On her birthday, we take a look at her chemistry with 5 co-actors, , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, and , and give you a choice to take your pick as her best on-screen partner.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor

It all started with the 2009 rom-com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani for Katrina and Ranbir and well, fans were in awe of their cute pairing. From the word go, Katrina and Ranbir managed to light up the screens together. When the world saw them in Raajneeti (2010) in a completely different avatar, all were in awe of their range as performers. Finally, in Jagga Jasoos, they managed to put on display their impeccable comic timing with great on-screen chemistry. Personally, their equation may have gone through ups and downs, however, for their fans, their on-screen pairing certainly left an impact.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

When we talk about a completely massy on-screen pairing, the one that makes fans whistle, Salman and Katrina, come to mind. From Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Bharat, this on-screen pairing has managed to make the audience go through the entire gamut of emotions from happiness to sadness. With their stint as Zoya and Tiger in the Tiger franchise, Salman and Katrina managed to set the screens and box office on fire. Even now, as they gear up for the third installment of Tiger, fans cannot wait to see them together on screen. Their personal friendship is what managed to establish a great rapport on screen and it resonated with the audience every time they came together.

Katrina Kaif - Hrithik Roshan

'Sizzling, Fabulous and electrifying', is how fans would describe the on-screen pairing of Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. When the gorgeous and talented Katrina was paired for the first time opposite the powerhouse Hrithik in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara(2011), it proved to be quite a success. Fans were in awe of Kabir and Laila and well, to date are. As they went onto step into the shoes of Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the Hindi adaptation of Knight and Day, Bang Bang, fans were mesmerized by their sizzling chemistry and killer dance moves. While they did not do a full film together post it, Katrina featured in the most iconic song in Agneepath, and let's just face it, many loved her dance moves to woo Hrithik in the film. While this electrifying pair continues to be a hot favourite, we leave it to you to pick Katrina's best on-screen partner!

Katrina Kaif- Aditya Roy Kapur

An on-screen partnership that resulted in several rumours about their off-screen bond, Katrina and Aditya surely made a lot of heads turn when they came together in Fitoor. The deep, engaging, emotional flick managed to showcase the calibre of these two as actors, and even their chemistry was loved. However, this great on-screen chemistry was not enough to win the hearts of the audience and the film did not fare well at the box office. Despite this, there was a set of Katrina fans who loved her on-screen bond with Aditya. The same set of fans still hope to see them together on screen someday. Well, that remains to be seen yet. For now, we just leave it to you to vote!

Katrina Kaif-

While there have been many leading men with whom Katrina has been paired, it is only with Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar that most of her films have been extremely successful. Katrina and Akshay together have delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood and well, their on-screen chemistry has always wowed fans. From Humko Deewana Kar Gaye to Singh is King to Namastey London to Welcome to De Dana Dan to Tees Maar Khan, Katrina and Akshay managed to make a special place in people's hearts. Each of their on-screen acts together left an impression on people. Whether it was their cute banter or their comic timing, everything seems to have made this on-screen pair stand out from the rest. Now, as fans eagerly await the release of their biggest film Sooryavanshi, they cannot wait to see them win hearts again. As for us, we let you decide whether Katrina and Akshay are yay or nay!

With it, we let you vote who looks best opposite the birthday girl, Katrina Kaif!

Here's wishing Katrina Kaif, Happy Birthday!

