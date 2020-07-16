Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Isabelle Kaif showers love on her ‘sister dearest’ on the latter’s special day

As Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 37th birthday today, her sister Isabelle Kaif wished her in an adorable way.

Sisters are certainly the biggest blessing in life and actress duo and Isabelle Kaif have been proving it time and again. The actresses, who have spent the COVID 19 lockdown together, have been treating fans with their pics giving a glimpse of their happy moments together. Watching the Kaif sisters together is certainly a treat for the eyes. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing beautiful pics with the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress, Isabelle posted a sweet post on her sister’s birthday.

Yes! it’s Katrina Kaif’s 37th birthday today and while she has been receiving best wishes from all corners of the world, her sister Isabelle Kaif also shared a beautiful post for the Thugs of Hindostan actress. It was a selfie clicked by Katrina, who looked stunning in her red-tee and messy hair as she flaunted her no make up look which made us fall in love with her natural beauty. On the other hand, Isabelle was seen posing in a grey coloured tee. Showering some birthday love on the actress, Isabelle captioned the image, “Happiest of Birthday’s sister dearest.”

Take a look at Isabelle Kaif’s birthday post for Katrina Kaif:

Earlier, Katrina’s rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal also shared a happy go lucky picture of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress as he sent his wishes on social media.

Talking about the work front, Katrina was last seen in ’s 2019 release Bharat. She will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film. Reportedly, he has locked the script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends.

