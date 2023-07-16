Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others extend warm wishes

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif turns a year older today. Known for her exceptional acting skills and stunning on-screen presence, Katrina has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. With her versatility and grace, she has won the hearts of millions of fans. Fellow actresses took to social media platforms to express their love and admiration for the Ek Tha Tiger actress and wished her a year filled with success and happiness. Arjun Kapoor also shared an old photo with the actress. Take a look at the birthday wishes of the 40-year-old actress here.

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kiara Advani wish Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma was one of the first actresses to upload a birthday wish for her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star. Uploading a photo where Katrina looks like a diva in a black gown, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina. Wishing you love and light always."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also uploaded a photo of Katrina and wrote, "Happy Birthday gorgeous, keep shining. Much love"

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share a great bond. On several occasions, they have talked about their friendship. Sharing an old photo of himself with the actress, he wrote a sweet birthday wish teasing Katrina about her cooking skills. Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Sab kushal mangal rahein tumhari life mein!!! May you keep smiling & giving amazing advice to all your disciples… Also, can’t wait to try your homemade parathas soon (laughing emoji)!!"

Kiara Advani called Katrina a 'stunner' and wrote, "Wishing you abundant love and happiness." She uploaded a photo from an old photoshoot of Katrina where she donned a pink dress.

Karisma Kapoor also took to her social media and uploaded a photo of the birthday girl where she is radiating in a no makeup look. Karisma wrote, 'Happy Birthday.'

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif jetted off for a vacation with hubby Vicky Kaushal to ring in her birthday. Their vacation destination is not known, but they were spotted flying out of Mumbai yesterday.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta expresses excitement as she attends Wimbledon Women’s Final with husband; says 'A dream come true'