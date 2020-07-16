Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Karisma Kapoor wishes the ‘gorgeous’ actress with a ‘blast from the past’ pic

As Katrina Kaif turns a year older today, Karisma Kapoor has shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl.

is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. In her career over 15 years, she has certainly carved a niche for herself and she never misses a chance to grab the eyeballs, be it with her stunning looks, acting chops and not to forget her style statements. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has certainly garnered herself a massive fan following across the world. So, when Katrina turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes on her big day.

Joining them was Karisma Kapoor who happens to share a great bond with Katrina. The lady showered some birthday love on Ek Tha Tiger actress and shared a beautiful throwback picture in her Instagram story. In the picture, Karisma looks stunning in her stylish white top and denims while the birthday girl was slaying it in her brown coloured outfit. It was indeed a perfect blast from the past treat for the fans. In the caption, Karima wrote, “Happy birthday gorgeous @katrinakaif.”

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif:

To note, it is going to be a quarantine birthday for Katrina given the COVID 19 outbreak in India which has infected over 8 lakh people so far. And while the Thugs of Hindostan actress has been spending her lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif, her birthday is likely to be a low key affair.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Katrina will, reportedly, be collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film soon.

