Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Newcomer to star, her journey proves consistent hard work is the key to success

Katrina Kaif has turned a year older today. As she steps into a new year of her life, we take a look at her success story at the box office.

When it comes to naming a star in Bollywood who has managed to reach the zenith of success all by herself, comes to mind. The gorgeous beauty with brains began her Bollywood journey back in 2003 and never looked back. Born as Katrina Turquotte, she changed her last name to Kaif and made her debut in Bollywood. While her first film Boom may have not been that successful, she never stopped trying and eventually tasted sweet success with starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

As the star turns a year older today and celebrates her 37th birthday, we thought we’d let the numbers do the talking for Katrina. The stunning actress has been a part of over 35 films till now out of which many films have been successful. Katrina began her career as a model and despite being from a different cultural background, she managed to work hard and learn the tricks of the trade in Bollywood with her dedication and commitment.

Some films in Katrina’s career have been semi-hits as per box office collections, while others have been deemed as superhits. A few of them have been classified as hits, while the blockbusters in which Katrina Kaif starred prove that she has indeed come a long way since her initial days.

Katrina Kaif’s success story in terms of box office collections of her films:

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Bharat, Katrina Kaif’s films deemed as semi-hits

Some films that Katrina was a part of became semi-hits as per box office collections. One of her first tastes of success was with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-starring Salman Khan. In the film, she played Sonia and managed to charm everyone with her on screen presence. She was refreshing to watch and the film proved to be a success. Post that, Katrina was a part of Namastey London (2007), the film in which she dubbed her own dialogues. Her role as Jazz remains memorable for many as it was the first time she left an indelible imprint as a lead star. Not just this, Namastey London established her as a renowned name in Bollywood and there was no turning back for her. Her film Tees Maar Khan didn’t just mean another box office success for her, it also gave her one of the popular songs of her career, Sheila Ki Jawaani. Next up, Katrina played a naive yet strong character as Harleen Sahni in Bang Bang and impressed everyone with her performance opposite . Finally, Bharat with Salman Khan also minted good moolah at the ticket window and gave Katrina her most critically lauded performance as Kumud Raina. Besides, seeing Katrina don ethnic attire on screen with a curly haired look, left everyone awestruck. Also, her moving performance was lauded.

Katrina Kaif’s films that went on to be superhits

The gorgeous star was surely leaving no stone unturned in working on herself post the success of Namastey London. Post that, she was a part of Salman Khan and Govinda starrer Partner. What left the audience surprised and amazed was her performance as Priya in the film. She was cast opposite Govinda and that too added to the success as the audiences expected her to be paired with Khan. However, her cute pairing with Govinda left everyone impressed. The film turned out to be her first superhit and it was a good phase for her career. Once again, Katrina starred in the lead role as Sanjana in Welcome and her endearing act opposite Akshay left everyone in awe. Despite being a multistarrer, Katrina left an impact with her role in Welcome. However, a film that changed the game for her was Singh is Kinng with Akshay again. As Sonia, she managed to leave everyone impressed with her candor and funny avatar. Her cute chemistry with Akshay also won hearts and some of the most memorable songs of her career are from Singh is Kinng. Another film that showed fans her versatility was rom-com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. For the first time, fans saw her romancing in a light and fun role and it surely won hearts. Finally, came Raajneeti that showcased her in a never-seen-before avatar as a political leader on screen and her act impressed audiences as well as critics. Her performance as Indu Pratap won her the award for Best Actress (Popular Choice) at Star Screen Awards that year.

Katrina Kaif climbs the ladder of success with hits to her name

The graph of Katrina’s career continued to show upward growth and her films post Raajneeti emerged as hits. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, though, was the story of three best friends, but Katrina played the catalyst in one of their lives as Laila. Her terrific dialogue delivery and depth in performance left the audiences rooting for her in the film about 3 boys. Besides, it managed to bag her a nomination in the Best Actress category at the Zee Cine Awards. She also worked for the first time with John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh in New York and her stellar act won hearts. The sensitive performance as Maya Sheikh left everyone in awe of the fact that she could pull off a complex role like that too. Her act in New York got her nomination in the Best Actress category at the Filmfare Awards and bagged her the trophy of Best Actor Female at the Stardust Awards. Kaif also turned to play a character with a grey shade in Race with and her act as Sonia impressed fans. Her song Zara Zara Touch Me became a chartbuster and her dance moves were loved. Breaking away from the usual roles, Katrina played a playful and rebellious character in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and won hearts. The one thing that surely stands out in Katrina’s career is the fact that she also got a chance to perform in front of Yash Chopra in his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Katrina’s act in the film impressed audiences and many critics showered heaps of praise on her. Her song, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan still leaves fans overwhelmed. For it, she won Best Actress Screen Award that year too.

Ek Tha Tiger to Dhoom 3, Blockbusters starring Katrina Kaif

Finally, we come to the blockbusters of Katrina Kaif’s career. The gorgeous star gave it her all to turn herself into the gorgeous yet powerful character Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger opposite Salman. While the film was centered around Zoya and Tiger chasing after the bad guys, we got to see some amazing action stunts being done by Katrina and it showed fans the hard work the gorgeous star had put in for the role. Her chemistry with Salman managed to set the screens on fire and she bagged the Best Actress Award for the same at Screen Awards that year. When the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai came, we saw how Ali Abbas Zafar wrote an even stronger role for Zoya aka Katrina. Once again, the beautiful actress turned into a ninja assassin for Tiger Zinda Hai and we saw her terrific performance opposite Salman in the film. Both Tiger franchise movies earned Katrina massive success at the box office along with critical acclaim. Another performance for which the diva worked with full commitment was opposite in Dhoom 3. For her role, Katrina learned aerial dance forms as well and managed to leave everyone in awe of her performance. Her songs Malang and Kamli from Dhoom 3 became huge hits and we saw her nail lifts and aerial act like a pro in the same. She was even nominated for Best Actress at Screen Awards for her role in Dhoom 3.

In short, in a career spanning 17 years, Katrina has delivered back to back successes in terms of number as well as quality. With numerous brands lining up to sign her up as the star, some terrific line up of films in the coming months, and her entrepreneurial act with her cosmetic brand, Katrina has indeed proved that no one can stop her.

Here’s wishing the super successful star, Happy Birthday!

