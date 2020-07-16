Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Vicky Kaushal sends best wishes to rumoured girlfriend with a happy go lucky pic

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 37th birthday and her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal sends his best wishes on the actress’ special day with a beautiful post

, one of Bollywood’s bubbliest actresses, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she is celebrating her 37th birthday today. And while the actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world, she has certainly been flooded with best wishes from fans and friends. However, all eyes were on her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal and fans were waiting for his post for the birthday girl as they are undoubtedly the new love birthday of tinselvile.

And standing true to everyone’s expectations, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star did share a birthday post for Katrina and it is winning hearts. Vicky posted a happy go lucky picture of the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress wherein she appeared to be welcoming the happy moments with open arms as she posed for the camera. Katrina looked cute in her white t-shirt and black overall and the backdrop of a cloudy sky added to the beauty of the picture. Vicky captioned the image as, “Happy birthday @katrinakaif.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s birthday post for rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif:

To note, Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Although neither of them has made spoken about the love affair in public, speculations about their relationship are rife.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif is likely to collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film next. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include ’s Takht and Shoojit Sircar’s Shaheed Uddham Singh.

