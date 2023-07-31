Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 5 times Satyaprem Ki Katha actress impressed with her oh-so-chic fashion choices

Kiara Advani is one of the most gorgeous and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Her natural acting skills are one of the very reasons for getting praise from her fans and followers. Debuting in 2014 with Fugly, the actress rose to fame with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 where she played cricketer M. S. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion sense. From ethnic outfits to Western, Kiara can pull off anything. As the world of fashion is ever-evolving, the 31-year-old actress knows how to make a statement with her style choices.

Here we showcase 5 times Satyaprem Ki Katha actress impressed with her oh-so-chic fashion choices

Kiara Advani brings pink magic in Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani recently walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2023 for the designer duo of Falguni and Shane Peacock, in New Delhi. The actress made heads turn in a sparkly hot pink outfit. She walked the ramp with grace in a floor-length hot pink lehenga, which was laden with flowers and shimmery embroidery. The lehenga featured a lot of modern elements including an incredibly seductive thigh-high slit that showcased Kiara’s super-toned legs. This was paired with a pink bralette which was also covered in shiny pink and silver sequin and flowery embroidery. It also had a plunging V-neckline and tiny crystal droplets hanging at its edge.

Kiara Advani looks chic in red monochrome outfit

The Shershaah actress's monochrome ensemble consisted of a corset-style, bustier midi-dress in a striking shade of red featuring intricate detailing, including its handmade crochet with rounded cups, a concealed inner coset, and a skirt that hits perfectly. The sleek and fitted silhouette of the outfit accentuated Kiara’s fashion-forward choices.

Kiara Advani proves 'Love is Evergreen' in halter cutout dress

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked gorgeous in the Evaleigh Dress from Cult Gaia. She made heads turn in a classic halter silhouette, adorned with four buckled straps across the front. The green dress featured a cutout waist and a deep V-neck. The actress paired it with matching mint-green strappy heels and minimalistic chunky gold heart stud earrings from Timeless Jewels by Shveta.

Kiara Advani makes a chic statement in white

During one of the promotions for her film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara made heads turn in a Jacquemus Yauco ribbed-knit bodysuit, which gave the illusion of a tucked-in polo and had a collared deep V-neckline with buttons at the front. She paired it with Jacquemus Artichaut's ruffled cotton mini skirt and was looking absolutely chic.

Kiara Advani looks phenomenal in fuchsia-pink saree

Kiara Advani's fashion choices have always been on point, and the fuchsia pink saree is no exception. This organza silk saree featured some fine thread and pittan work embroidery over the delicate silk organza base. The outfit was paired with an ivory cotton silk satin and organza blouse which was also adorned with thread embroidery all over it.