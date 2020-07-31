  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput and others shower birthday love on gorgeous actress

As Kiara Advani turned a year older today, several celebrities shared sweet birthday notes for the actress.
12802 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput and others shower birthday love on gorgeous actressHappy Birthday Kiara Advani: Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput and others shower birthday love on gorgeous actress
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara Advani has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The bubbly actress, who has been in the industry for six years now, has been a part of several popular movies. While she came into limelight with her stint in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, it was Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh that made her a household name. Besides, Kiara her bubbly avatar as Monica in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz was quite entertaining as well.

While the Machine actress has garnered a lot of recognition in the industry, she enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as Kiara celebrated her 28th birthday today, the social media was inundated with best wishes for the actress. Interestingly, several celebrities also shared sweet messages for the birthday girl. Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy bday my lovely @kiaraaliaadvani. We need more pictures together which are not read carpet gup sessions.”

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared some beautiful pics of the birthday girl and captioned them, “My beautiful muse forever @kiaraaliaadvani birthday wishes to you my dearest. stay fabulous always and a have a peaceful birthday.”

Take a look at celeb wishes for Kiara Advani:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment. She will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah which is based on Kargil martyr Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt pens a heartwarming note for Kiara Advani on her birthday: Your talent & energy light up the world

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement