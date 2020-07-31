Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput and others shower birthday love on gorgeous actress

As Kiara Advani turned a year older today, several celebrities shared sweet birthday notes for the actress.

Kiara Advani has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The bubbly actress, who has been in the industry for six years now, has been a part of several popular movies. While she came into limelight with her stint in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, it was starrer Kabir Singh that made her a household name. Besides, Kiara her bubbly avatar as Monica in and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz was quite entertaining as well.

While the Machine actress has garnered a lot of recognition in the industry, she enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as Kiara celebrated her 28th birthday today, the social media was inundated with best wishes for the actress. Interestingly, several celebrities also shared sweet messages for the birthday girl. Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy bday my lovely @kiaraaliaadvani. We need more pictures together which are not read carpet gup sessions.”

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared some beautiful pics of the birthday girl and captioned them, “My beautiful muse forever @kiaraaliaadvani birthday wishes to you my dearest. stay fabulous always and a have a peaceful birthday.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment. She will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, ’s Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani and starrer Shershaah which is based on Kargil martyr Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

