Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others extend heartfelt wishes

Kiara Advani, the Bollywood diva who has been making waves with her enchanting beauty and magnetic charm, has turned a year older. Kiara, who made her presence felt in the industry with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer sports drama, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, July 31. While her millions of fans and followers showered the gorgeous diva with their love and good wishes, her fellow friends and colleagues from the Bollywood industry, too expressed their love and admiration for the Shershaah star and wished her a year full of happiness, success and all things sweet.

From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor and from Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, here’s how celebrities wished Kiara Advani on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others wish Kiara Advani on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has shared screen space with Kiara Advani in Good Newwz, took to her Instagram stories and posted a monochrome photo of Kiara where the birthday girl can be seen flashing a big, beautiful smile. While captioning her story, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Kiara!”. Bebo also used a red heart and a kissing emoji in the caption as she wished her ‘dearest’ Kiara a happy birthday.

Anushka Sharma too posted a photo of the birthday girl where she can be seen beautifully dressed in a white ruffled mini skirt and a body hugging top with a plunging neckline. Anushka captioned her story as, “Happy birthday Kiara! Wishing you love and light always.”

Katrina Kaif also took to her IG story and shared a delightful photo of Kiara draped in a white saree. “Happy birthday @kiaraaliaadvani All the love light and luck to you,” wrote Katrina as she wished Kiara a happy birthday.

Calling Kiara a ‘gorgeous girl’, Ananya Panday too dropped a stunning photo of the actress and wished her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to this gorgeous girl with the best heart white heart emoji) only for you Ki,” wrote Ananya as she extended a heartfelt wish.

Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal wish Kiara Advani ‘love’ and ‘happiness’

Her Kabir Singh co-star, Shahid Kapoor, dropped a still from their 2019 romantic drama and wished Kiara on her special day. While wishing his ‘Preeti’, with a red heart emoji, Shahid wrote, “Happy Birthday Preeti! @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir wishes you so much love and happiness”.

Vicky Kaushal, who has shared screen space with Kiara in Lust Stories too posted a photo with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kiaraaliaadvani! Wish you a year full of love, laughter and happiness!!!”

Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Neetu Singh, Athiya Shetty and Manish Malhotra were some of the other celebrities who extended warm wishes to Kiara on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Kiara Advani who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, will next be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.