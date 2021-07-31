Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan wish the star

Kiara Advani has slowly but surely carved out her own space in the film industry. She happens to be one of the few actresses in town, who has made it among the big names, and that too without the protective shadow of a godfather. Although a few films old, Kiara is popular and loved among cinephiles as well. Apart from stepping into diverse characters in films, the actress has also upped the glam quotient. Her social media posts are proof that Kiara’s fashion game is peaking and fans are loving it.

On Saturday, the Kabir Singh actress rang in her 29th birthday. Fans and friends wished her across social media platforms. Celebs from the B-Town also extended wishes and love to the birthday girl. Among them were Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, who wished Kiara on their respective social media handles. Bebo put up an Instagram story with a beautiful monochromatic picture of Kiara. The photo was accompanied with the words, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous”

Sara also put up an Instagram story wishing Kiara. Sharing a picture of her and Kiara together, Sara wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you @kiaraaliadvani. Best of luck for hopefully yet another killer performance. And see you for our ginger tea nights soon. Keep shining.”

Take a look at Sara’s birthday wish for Kiara

The actress responded to both these birthday wishes on her Instagram stories. On the work front, Kiara will be next seen opposite rumoured beau in the biographical war film Shershaah based on the life of late Army Captain, Vikram Batra. She will also appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and , and Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside , Anil Kapoor and .

