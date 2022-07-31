Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: A look at actress’ THEN & NOW pics that capture her transformation since debut

Kiara Advani just turned a year older! The JugJugg Jeeyo actress is celebrating her birthday today on the 31st of July. Kiara has cemented her position as one of the most popular and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with the movie Fugly. However, she captured the limelight only after her impressive performance in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Kiara. She has now successfully made a space for herself in the big and glamourous world of B’Town with continuous hits like Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now, the recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani’s transformation over the years

Apart from entertaining fans with her performances in films, Kiara has also forced them to view her as an emerging fashion icon of sorts. Yes, you read that right! Over the years, she has continuously improved when it comes to her style and fashion game. From being someone who would not experiment much with her looks back in the early years of her career, to now dishing out fashion goals with every look of hers, she has definitely come a long way. Be it a promotional tour, a star-studded event, or a regular day out in the city, and airport looks, Kiara now makes a statement with almost every sartorial choice. She is now much more bold, bright, and experimental when it comes to making a statement with her attires. Her Instagram pictures are proof of the same!

So, we figured, it would be perfect to take a look at Kiara Advani’s transformation over the years since her debut in 2014.

Kiara Advani THEN:

Kiara Advani NOW:

Meanwhile, just yesterday, a fan shared photos with Kiara and her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra that went viral on social media in no time. It looks like the rumoured couple has jetted off to Dubai to ring in Kiara’s birthday. She was spotted at the airport a few days back.

On the work front, Kiara, who was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, now has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. She will also be seen in another romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Kiara Advani a very happy birthday!

