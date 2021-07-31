Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Sara Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan, Celebs pen heartfelt wishes for the actress
Kiara Advani has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today, after all it’s her birthday. Over the years, Kiara Advani has managed to make her place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. Despite being just a few films old, the actress has proved that her acting skills are commendable. From Kabir Singh to Good Newwz, Kiara has won the hearts of the audience with her spectacular performances. A few years back, she also made her OTT debut in the 2018 anthological movie Lust Stories, and well there’s no doubt, she nailed the role
As Kabir Singh actress turned a year older on July 31, lovely birthday wishes from fans and her fellow Bollywood celebrities poured in for the actress. From Varun Dhawan to Janhvi Kapoor, wishes continue to pour in for the star. On her birthday, the Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes for the Good Newwz actress on her birthday.
Bollywood wishes Kiara Advani on her birthday.
Wishing a great birthday to the ‘loveliest’ person, actress Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning snap of Kiara Advani. Along with it, she wrote, “Happy bday gorgeous @kiaraadvani. You are the warmest, loveliest person I know. Have the bestest year.”
Sara Ali Khan also wished Kiara Advani. The actress penned a lengthy note for the birthday girl. She shared a throwback picture from their get together party at. While sharing the memory, Sara wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to you @kiaraadvani. Best of luck for hopefully yet another killer performance and see you soon for our ginger tea night soon. Keep shining!"
Kiara received a lovely wish from Varun Dhawan. Sharing an adorable picture with Kiara, the actor wrote, “Happy bday @kiaraadvani do a lot of heehe and jug jugg jeyo.” The stars will be seen together in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
The Ek Tha Tiger actress Katrina Kaif also took to her photo-sharing application and along with Kiara’s picture, she wrote “Stay beautiful and blessed”.
Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra also wished the talented star.
