Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Sara Ali Khan to Varun Dhawan, Celebs pen heartfelt wishes for the actress

Kiara Advani has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today, after all it’s her birthday. Over the years, Kiara Advani has managed to make her place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. Despite being just a few films old, the actress has proved that her acting skills are commendable. From Kabir Singh to Good Newwz, Kiara has won the hearts of the audience with her spectacular performances. A few years back, she also made her OTT debut in the 2018 anthological movie Lust Stories, and well there’s no doubt, she nailed the role

As Kabir Singh actress turned a year older on July 31, lovely birthday wishes from fans and her fellow Bollywood celebrities poured in for the actress. From to Janhvi Kapoor, wishes continue to pour in for the star. On her birthday, the Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt notes for the Good Newwz actress on her birthday.

Bollywood wishes Kiara Advani on her birthday.