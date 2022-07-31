Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & others wish the actress love & light

Kiara Advani is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. With her acting skills and her choice of films, the actress has time and again proved that she is one of the most bankable actresses in BTown. Her last 2 releases, JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, both have done extremely well at the box office and fans have praised her acting skills. Well, the actress has turned a year older today and social media is filled with wishes for the star. From Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal. Many stars have taken to their social media to wish the actress on her special day.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture collage of him with Kiara Advani and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Preeti’ with a heart emoji. Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of Kiara and wrote, ‘Have the most blessed year ahead. Continue to kill it in everything that you do. Keep shining!’ Anushka Sharma too shared a cute picture of Kiara and wrote, ‘Wishing you love & light always.’ Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her with Kiara and wrote ‘Happy Birthday dearest Kiara’.

Check out the wishes:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be in Dubai celebrating the actress's birthday. Recently, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday may have dropped a major hint about Sidharth and Kiara dating each other. Karan had asked Ananya during the rapid-fire to comment on the relationship status of a number of celebs including Sidharth and Kiara. When he named Kiara, Ananya replied, "Her raatans are very lambiyan." On being prodded further by Karan, Ananya hissed and her statement was completed by the filmmaker. He said, "Wake up Sid."

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also is shooting for a film with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha with Disha Patani.

