Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal or Diljit; Who looks best opposite the actress?

Over the years, Kiara Advani has managed to make her place in the hearts of Bollywood buffs. Despite being just a few films old, the actress has proved that her acting skills are commendable. From Kabir Singh to Good Newwz, Kiara has won the hearts of the audience with her spectacular performances. A few years back, she also made her OTT debut in the 2018 anthological movie Lust Stories, and well there’s no doubt, she nailed the role. Apart from her impeccable performances, the actress has gained a massive fan following owing to her unmatchable fashion style. She has kept her fans engaged by sharing glamorous photographs every now and then. From casuals to most complicated outfits, Kiara has aced every outfit with utmost ease and raised the fashion bar.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 comedy-drama Fugly opposite Jimmy Shergill. Post that, she appeared in many movies year after year. Kiara was highly lauded for her performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Lust Stories. She has worked with some of the leading actors including , , Diljit, Sushant Singh Rajput, and many more. On her birthday, we take a look at her chemistry with 5 co-stars.

Kiara Advani & Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Kiara Advani shared the same stage with Shahid Kapoor in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. The audience and critics lauded both on-screen couple’s performances. Kiara’s character Priti from the movie became a hit. The ‘sizzling’ chemistry between Shahid and Kiara on-screen won the hearts of Bollywood buffs. Songs from Kabir Singh are still loved by the people. From Tera Ban Jaunga to Mere Sohneya, the music tracks became highly popular.

Kiara Advani & Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Kiara and Sushant’s sweet on-screen pairing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story melted their fans' hearts. Released in the year 2016, Kiara essayed the role of the female lead in the biopic. It was the first time she shared screen-space with new-age superstar Sushant Singh Rajput, who delivered some commercially successful movies before MS Dhoni.

Kiara Advani & Vicky Kaushal (Lust Stories)

Fans loved Kiara and Vicky Kaushal's on-screen partnership in the movie Lust Stories. The actress played the role of a young teacher who is a perfect combination of bubbly and shy. Both the good-looking actors played a newly married couple in the movie. Lust Stories was a highly successful Netflix movie, and critics gave rave reviews for Kiara Advani and Vicky's amazing chemistry.

Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Good Newwz was among the most loved films back in 2019. Kiara is paired with Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. The actors acted as husband and wife in the movie. The duo’s humorous, quirky yet innocent nature on-screen was adored by the fans. The movie also featured along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kiara Advani & (Kalank)

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in the movie Kalank is just unmissable. They set the dance floor on fire with their killer moves in the song First Class. Post Kalank, the duo is now set to appear in Jug Jugg Jeeyo as husband and wife. Are you excited?

