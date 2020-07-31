Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Shahid Kapoor wishes his ‘Preeti’ with an epic dialogue from Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness a digital release

Today on July 31, 2020, as Kiara Advani celebrates her 28th birthday, fans of the Kabir Singh actress took to social media to trend #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani on Twitter. From Bollywood stars, co-stars, to family and friends, a host of people wished the actress on her birthday and amidst a host of wishes, it was ’s wish for his Preeti that brought a smile on our faces. Well, right in the morning, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a Kabir Singh style wish for Kiara as she shared a still from the film and alongside, Shahid wrote, “Happy Birthday Preetiii… Kabir’s wishes for you ki tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare…”

Well, we are sure that this birthday is going to be extra special and memorable for Kiara as she will be celebrating the day at home and will possibly have a quiet celebration with family due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Amid the pandemic, Kiara Advani has turned into a home baker as she has been baking cookies for her family, and although we miss papping Kiara in the city, however, thanks to social media, Kiara has been making sure to update her fans with her latest photos and videos.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and the film was a massive box office success. Next, Kiara will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness a digital release. Also, the makers of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 have reportedly said that they will not continue with the shooting due to the pandemic and will wait the situation to settle down.

